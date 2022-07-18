INDIANA, Pa. — PennDOT is announcing an extension of the road closure on U.S. 119 (Hampton Avenue) in Punxsutawney Borough, Jefferson County, for the replacement of a railroad grade crossing.
The closing has been extended to 8 a.m. on Wednesday. U.S. 119 is closed between the intersections of Clark Street and State Route 36 (Mahoning Street – Colonel Drake Highway).
To detour, motorists should use U.S. 119 (Pittsburgh – Buffalo Highway), State Route 2009 (Rikers Road), and PA 36 (East Mahoning Street – Colonel Drake Highway).
This closure will be weather permitting.