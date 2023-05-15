PennDOT

PUNXSUTAWNEY — PennDOT announced Monday that it will hold virtual plans displays for a trio of Jefferson County projects, one each in Oliver, Henderson and Rose townships.

The purpose of the virtual plans displays, PennDOT announced in a series of news releases, is to share preliminary information on the project’s status, schedule, design, and right-of-way acquisition. PennDOT representatives along with design consultants will be available to answer questions.

