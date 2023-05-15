PUNXSUTAWNEY — PennDOT announced Monday that it will hold virtual plans displays for a trio of Jefferson County projects, one each in Oliver, Henderson and Rose townships.
The purpose of the virtual plans displays, PennDOT announced in a series of news releases, is to share preliminary information on the project’s status, schedule, design, and right-of-way acquisition. PennDOT representatives along with design consultants will be available to answer questions.
The Oliver Township project involves the replacement of the bridge that carries State Route 3031 over Lick Run.
Construction of the project is anticipated for summer of 2025 using a detour. The estimated construction cost is approximately $1.1 million.
An online presentation of the project has been posted, outlining the proposed plans and schedule. To access the webpage, visit www.PennDOT.gov/District10, click on the Public Meetings link under the District Links heading, pick the Jefferson County box, and then choose the Near Coolsprings Bridge (State Route 3031) Project tile. The presentation will be available from May 22 through June 2.
The Henderson Township project involves the replacement of Stump Creek Bridge No. 3, which carries State Route 2012 over Stump Creek.
Construction is anticipated for the summer of 2024, with a detour active. The estimated cost is approximately $1.4 million.
An online presentation of the project has been posted, outlining the proposed plans and schedule.To access the webpage visit www.PennDOT.gov/District10, click on the Public Meetings link under the District Links heading, pick the Jefferson County box, and then choose the Stump Creek Bridge #3 tile. The presentation will be available from May 22 through June 5.
The Rose Township project involves the replacement of the bridge carrying State Route 322 over Campbell Run. Work is projected to begin the summer of 2025, using phased construction. The estimated cost is approximately $1.4 million.
An online presentation of the project has been posted, outlining the proposed plans and schedule. To access the webpage, visit www.PennDOT.gov/District10, click on the Public Meetings link under the District Links heading, pick the Jefferson County box, and then choose the State Route 322 over Campbell Run Project tile. The presentation will be available from May 29 through June 12.