PennDOT invites the public to view plans regarding the bridge rehabilitation project of the existing structure (Moore Bridge Road) carrying State Route 4006 over North Fork Creek in Warsaw Township, Jefferson County.
The purpose of the virtual plans display for this bridge rehabilitation project is to share preliminary information on the project’s status, schedule, design and right-of-way acquisition. PennDOT representatives, along with design consultants, will be available to answer questions.
Construction of the project is anticipated for summer of 2024 using a detour. The estimated construction cost is approximately $1.2 million. An online presentation of the project has been posted, which outlines and explains the proposed plans and schedule for this project.