ROSEVILLE — Penn State University program lead for the Emerging and Advanced Technology Initiative Jim Ladlee spoke about the applications that emerging technology could have for the agricultural industry during Monday night’s Jefferson County Penn State Extension dinner.
Ladlee said the purpose of the emerging tech initiative is to explore new technology and digital infrastructure that is relevant to stakeholder needs and gives the ability to make data-driven decisions in regard to efficiency, growth and profitability for food, farm, agriculture, environment and natural resources.