The Penn State Extension Jefferson County office held its first in-person annual meeting on Monday, recognizing various volunteers in the county, as well as listening to a presentation from Pennsylvania Game Commission Chronic Wasting Disease biologist Andrea Korman.
Client Relations Manager for Area 2 Rob Dickinson gave the opening remarks, giving a brief overview of what the Extension Office is up to in the county. He said that Area 2, which contains Warren, McKean, Potter, Forest, Elk, Cameron, Clarion, Jefferson and Clearfield counties, has returned to in-person programming since Jan. 1 and has done over 50 in-person workshops. He said they have reached 141 residents of the county in webinars. He said the largest webinar attendance was for the Forest Landowner Conference, which hosted people from all over the world. He also mentioned solar leasing, Garden Hotline Live and the Mental Wellness series. He spoke on behalf of Amanda Kanouff, 4-H youth development educator, and said she will have the Ag Progressive Safety Days on May 12, which will host students from Brookville Area School District, Punxsutawney Christian School, SS.C.D., and will perform an event for the Punxsutawney Area School District in-house on May 19. He said he had attended before and was very impressed.