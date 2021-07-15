DUBOIS — Penn State DuBois will be offering a variety of workshops in the fall, ranging from Microsoft Excel training to American Sign Language.
If you are interested in 3-D printing, then the Rapid Prototyping course may be just what you are looking for. The course is sponsored by the North Central PREP Network-COVID-19 ECONOMIC Recovery Initiative Grant.
The North Central Pennsylvania Launchbox is almost ready to unveil a Makerspace and Idea Lab, powered by Penn State DuBois, which participants in the course will use. The Launchbox and Penn State DuBois Continuing Education Department have teamed up to offer the free course.