DUBOIS — Final approval was granted Thursday for the renovation and addition to the Physical Fitness, Athletics, and Wellness Center at Penn State DuBois by the Board of Trustees.
The $17.3 million project will transform the current Multipurpose Building into a state-of- the-art facility with a focus on athletics, health and recreation.
The gymnasium and fitness center will be updated to provide students and student-athletes, as well as employees, a space to work toward staying healthy. Additional practice space, as well as offices for athletics staff, will also be housed within the updated building. New heating and air conditioning systems will also be installed for improved efficiencies.