Penn Highlands Healthcare released an update on its COVID-19 vaccination program on Wednesday, saying that as of Tuesday, PHH had administered approximately 30,000 doses, largely to recipients in the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s phase 1a.
Those who are included in that classification include any individuals 65 and older in addition to anyone aged 16-64 with specified medical conditions.
Penn Highlands primary care physicians continue to call patients in this phase for scheduling, the release said, or individuals may call the Penn Highlands COVID Vaccine Information Line at 814-503-4735 to be placed on a waiting list. PHH noted that the vaccine remains at limited supply.
On a similar note, Jefferson County’s vaccination report for Wednesday showed that 41 new residents received their first dose of the vaccine on Tuesday and another 226 received their second. In total, 8,324 county residents how have received at least one dose — 5,046 with one dose and 3,278 with both. That equates to 1 in every 5.21 who have at least one dose of the vaccine at this time.