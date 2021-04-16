Penn Highlands

Penn Highlands employees prepare vaccine doses at a clinic held earlier this year. The employees are: (from left) Kim Placeer, Georgeanne Shenkle and Jo Dee Mulhollan. (File photo/The Punxsutawney Spirit)

BIG RUN — The local rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine will make a stop in Big Run this month, Penn Highlands Healthcare announced Friday.

The hospital system will be administering a vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 26 at the Big Run Event Center, located at 202 Thompson Street.

Highlands Healthcare vaccine information line at 814-503- 4735 to schedule an appointment.

The clinic will be injecting first doses of the Pfizer- BioNTech vaccine. The second dose will be administered three weeks later. Those appointments will be made at the Big Run clinic.

Tags

Recommended for you