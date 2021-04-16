BIG RUN — The local rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine will make a stop in Big Run this month, Penn Highlands Healthcare announced Friday.
The hospital system will be administering a vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 26 at the Big Run Event Center, located at 202 Thompson Street.
Highlands Healthcare vaccine information line at 814-503- 4735 to schedule an appointment.
The clinic will be injecting first doses of the Pfizer- BioNTech vaccine. The second dose will be administered three weeks later. Those appointments will be made at the Big Run clinic.