Penn Highlands Healthcare held a conference call with the media on Wednesday to provide an update on the COVID-19 impact and response throughout its system.
On the whole, representatives said, there has been a surge in cases and it has taxed the hospitals in Penn Highlands’ system — which locally include Brookville and DuBois — but for the most part, its facilities have the staff and supplies to continue responding to the pandemic and meeting other medical needs.
“Our staff is stretched, but they’re doing an incredible job,” chief operating officer Mark Norman said, noting that Penn Highlands has the staff to provide necessary care, as well as an ample supply of personal protective equipment and ventilators.