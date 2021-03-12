Penn Highlands DuBois estimated administering 42,500 doses of the COVID-19 in its service area, according to a report the hospital released Friday.
That figure includes first and second doses, which were largely given to healthcare workers and people who meet the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s criteria for inclusion in phase 1a of the vaccine rollout.
The Department of Health’s data update Friday showed Jefferson County with another low increase in cases, just three, for a total of 2,852. There were no new deaths, leaving its total at 90.