Penn Highlands Healthcare will spend the week planting trees at each of its nine locations, including a handful in Jefferson and Clearfield counties, in memory of those who lost their lives to COVID-19, as well as those who survived it.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on everyone,” Jake Maijala, chief Human Resources officer, said in a release. “It is important to take this time to pause and reflect on the past year as we come together to remember the lives lost to COVID-19, as well as to recognize those who are healing from the effects of this pandemic. We also want to acknowledge the tireless and extraordinary efforts put forth by all healthcare workers.”
Most of the tree plantings will take place Tuesday, with ceremonies scheduled at PH Brookville, PH Clearfield, PH Huntingdon, PH Community Nurses, PH Jefferson Manor and PH Physician Network. PH DuBois will plant a tree on Thursday, and PH Elk and PH Tyrone will round out the ceremonies on Friday.
Jefferson County reported only one new virus case Monday, bringing its total to 3,249, and its death toll stayed at 97. Indiana County also had no deaths, leaving its total at 173. It found 10 more cases for a total of 6,110.