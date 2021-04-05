Penn Highlands Healthcare has opened COVID-19 vaccinations to individuals in Phase 1B of the rollout campaign, the hospital system announced in a release Monday.
The expansion came as the Pennsylvania Department of Health updated its plan last week with the intention of making all adults eligible by April 19.
Phase 1B covers workers considered “front-line essential,” a designation that includes: first responders such as firefighters and police officers; corrections officers; food and agricultural workers; U.S. Postal Service workers; manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers; those who work in the education sector, such as teachers and support staff; and child care workers.
Also Monday, the area seemed to see a brief slowdown in the spread of COVID-19, with Jefferson, Clearfield and Indiana counties all showing lower-than-normal numbers in the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s daily update.
Jefferson had only two new cases for a total of 3,012, Clearfield had 17 for a total of 7,366 and Indiana had seven for a total of 5,435. In addition, no new deaths were reported in any of the three counties, leaving the totals at 91 in Jefferson, 130 in Clearfield and 163 in Indiana.