DUBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare has begun the long process of administering the vaccine for COVID-19, and has administered the first dose of the vaccine to 3,000 of its employees the healthcare provider announced during a conference call with members of the media on Thursday.
Andrew Kurtz system director of retail pharmacy services and vaccination lead at Penn Highlands, said they were one of the first healthcare providers to get doses of either the Phizer or Moderna vaccine, and will be administering second doses to its employees later in the month.
Mark Norman, PHH chief operating officer, said PHH employees were not mandated to get the vaccine, but he was pleased with the amount of employees who have taken the vaccine.