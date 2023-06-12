DUBOIS — William Chinn, FACHE, is the new president of Penn Highlands DuBois. He succeeds John Sutika, who is retiring on June 30 after a 38-year career with Penn Highlands.
Chinn has experience as an acute-care hospital administrator for both community and academic hospitals. For the past three years, he served as the chief operating officer of Ochsner Health – Baptist Hospital, a 190-bed hospital in New Orleans, Louisiana. Previously, he was the president and chief operating officer of Diley Ridge Medical Center in Canal Winchester, Ohio. The Ohio native also has held business development, strategic planning and management positions at hospitals and health systems throughout that state.