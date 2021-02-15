DUBOIS — When it came time to get the COVID-19 vaccine Monday, Joseph Emerick of DuBois went to an unexpected place to get his shot: a church.
The DuBois Alliance Church is located right next to Penn Highlands DuBois, where the healthcare provider has been hosting vaccination clinics for five weeks. But when it came time to get the vaccine, the process went smoothly.
“It really went smoother than I thought it would,” Emerick said. “It is a little chaotic, but they got it going well here.”
Emerick is just one of the thousands of people who have been vaccinated at the Penn Highlands Healthcare clinics held across the provider's service area.
