Five Penn Highlands Healthcare hospitals, including the Brookville location, recently received awards and accreditations from national and regional organizations.
The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania Patient Safety Award:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery every Monday - Saturday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on punxsutawneyspirit.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 1 Month
|$13.50
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 2 Months
|$26.50
|for 60 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 3 Months
|$39.75
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 6 Months
|$79.50
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 12 Months
|$145.75
|for 365 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 1 Month
|$23.00
|for 30 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 3 Months
|$69.00
|for 90 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 6 Months
|$138.00
|for 180 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 12 Months
|$276.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on punxsutawneyspirit.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$12.75
|for 30 days
|2 Months
|$25.00
|for 60 days
|3 Months
|$37.50
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$75.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$137.50
|for 365 days
Five Penn Highlands Healthcare hospitals, including the Brookville location, recently received awards and accreditations from national and regional organizations.
The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania Patient Safety Award:
Penn Highlands Brookville and Penn Highlands Elk received recognition for Excellence in Patient Safety from the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania. The HAP Excellence in Patient Safety Recognition Program supports the continued improvement of quality and patient safety among Pennsylvania hospitals by recognizing Pennsylvania’s top-performing hospitals that have reduced healthcare-associated infections.
HAP used data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Healthcare Safety Network to identify and recognize its member hospitals that perform better than the mean standardized infection ratio across Pennsylvania in three key measures: central line-associated bloodstream infection, catheter-associated urinary tract infection and clostridium difficile infections.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.