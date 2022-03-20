BIG RUN — If you’ve been waiting to hear a peep, you’re too late because the little frogs known as the Peepers of Big Run began to peep two weeks ago on March 2, signifying that spring has sprung, and to illustrate that, the Peepers Banquet was held on Sunday at the Big Run War Memorial.
Big Run Mayor Joe Buterbaugh welcomed everyone back after an absence of two years since the last banquet, which was due to the pandemic.
“This is the 28th banquet to help celebrate the coming of spring,” Buterbaugh said, adding that the observance of the phenomenon of the little frogs was celebrated in the 1920s by a friendly guessing game among customers of the local barber shops in the community.