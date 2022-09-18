Patriots rely on defense to edge Watt-less Steelers 17-14

The Pittsburgh Steelers faced off once again against the New England Patriots, but with a twist: without Ben Roethlisberger or Tom Brady. In the end, the Steelers, without outside linebacker T.J. Watt, fell to the Patriots 17-14.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The New England Patriots don't panic. It doesn't matter the year, the opponent or even the quarterback.

A sometimes lifeless loss to Miami in their opener was just that, an opener. A starting point the Patriots knew would in no way define their season.

