Patriots rely on defense to edge Watt-less Steelers 17-14

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The New England Patriots don't panic. It doesn't matter the year, the opponent or even the quarterback.
A sometimes lifeless loss to Miami in their opener was just that, an opener. A starting point the Patriots knew would in no way define their season.
The response was a performance that's become the standard for an organization that worries far less about style points and far more about winning by any means necessary: a clinical, largely selfless 17-14 victory over Pittsburgh on Sunday that kept New England without an 0-2 start in over 20 years.