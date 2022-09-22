PASSAGES is seeking direct service volunteers for its sexual assault advocacy program.
PASSAGES is an advocacy agency for survivors of sexual violence, serving the Clarion, Clearfield and Jefferson counties. It has a 24-hour hotline for anyone who needs to talk about their experiences, as well as providing legal advocacy for survivors. The organization also teaches sexual assault prevention in schools from pre-school to adult education.
PASSAGES volunteer coordinator Sara Petley said she thinks that COVID-19 put a dent in how many volunteers they are getting.
“We are just trying to build that back up right now. Our volunteers really play a huge part in PASSAGES. They are directly working with the clients, so anytime an emergency room or a police station in the counties we serve, Clarion, Jefferson and Clearfield, has a victim of sexual assault, we send an advocate who is on call to advocate for them and support them. They are usually volunteers, and they take them through the first part of the process,” Petley said.