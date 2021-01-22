PUNXSUTAWNEY -- On Friday, the Punxsutawney Area School District concluded a busy week in terms of positive COVID-19 cases in its two school buildings by adding one additional case.
Jefferson County also had a harrowing day in the statistical report issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, as three new deaths were added to the county's total to increase it to 69.
Throughout the week, Punxsutawney Area High School reported a total of seven new cases, five students and two staff members, pushing it close to its state-recommended threshold for taking additional steps that could include additional cleaning or the possibility of a temporary closure.
As a result of those new cases, approximately 90 additional students entered into quarantine. The elementary school also reported a total of two new cases this week, one student and one staff member.
Read the full story in The Spirit Saturday.