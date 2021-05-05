The Punxsutawney Area School District reported its first positive COVID-19 infection and potential exposure since April 13 on Tuesday via a release on the district’s website.
The possibility of exposure occurred at the high school on Friday, April 30, as a student who was present that day tested positive and is currently under quarantine in addition to six other students who were ruled close contacts. No teachers or staff were ruled close contacts.
The district reminded parents and guardians that, despite the fact that quarantine is limited to those currently known to be exposed to the positive individual, families should be aware the risk of exposure still remains.
Parents and guardians are asked to notify their student’s school and their healthcare provider if any child develops symptoms that may be COVID-related and to notify the school office or school nurse if any child will be or has been tested.
The tri-county area continued to see moderate increases in its daily positive cases of the virus as compared to recent data, as Jefferson County added seven new cases in Wednesday’s report, with Indiana and Clearfield counties each adding 26. Jefferson’s total now rests at 3,226 since the beginning of the pandemic, with Clearfield up to 8,280 and Indiana to 6,015.
Good news came in the reports for Jefferson and Indiana counties as far as COVID-related deaths, with no new ones being added to the respective totals in Wednesday’s report, leaving them at 96 and 171. Unfortunately, Clearfield County did add one new death attributed to the virus to increase its total to 141.