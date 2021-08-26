PUNXSUTAWNEY — A total of four students and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the school year, forcing an additional 45 students into quarantine, Punxsutawney Area School District administrators announced in news releases over the week.
The district has reported new COVID-19 cases every day since the new school year began Tuesday.
So far, the majority of the cases have been identified in the high school. Thursday saw the most dramatic report, with two cases being found. Both cases involved students who were in the facility on Wednesday and who were found to have had close contact with 14 other students each. No teachers or staff were known to have been exposed. Three other students had close contact but were not required to quarantine because they had been vaccinated.
One staff member was confirmed to have the virus at the elementary school. One student had to quarantine as a result.