Three Punxsutawney Area School District faculty members recently tested positive for COVID-19 and at least four other individuals are in quarantine because of close contact with the individuals, officials said.
Meanwhile, the state Department of Health Monday reported 68 new cases and one new death linked to the virus in Jefferson County over the weekend, and the county’s CareerLink office in Punxsutawney was closed to the public Monday because of virus concerns, but will continue to operate virtually through Jan. 4.
