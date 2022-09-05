PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School District administration has rejected RFP responses received for supplemental online tutoring.
Dr. Curt Vasas, assistant to the superintendent, said at Thursday’s committee meeting they received seven or eight RFPs and the prices were all over the place.
“The prices were all over the map and the services were all different too,” Vasas said. “Administratively, we looked at that and we made a decision that at this point in time this is a project we don’t want to undertake, and we don’t think we can commit the time to it right now and have it be effective.”