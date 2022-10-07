PUNXSUTAWNEY — A program in the Punxsutawney Area School District allows students attend college and high school at the same time.
Manny Barbazzeni Punxsutawney Area High School co-principal, told the school board on Thursday that students who participate in the program are being sent to IUP’s Punxsutawney campus
“It’s working very well right now, from the conversations I’ve had with kids. ... They really enjoy the course and they really enjoy being down on the Punxsy campus and partaking in those courses,” Barbazzeni said. “We structured our schedule around them so they would be able to do this and still come back and not miss any academic time in our building; it seems to be going really well.”