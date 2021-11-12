PUNXSUTAWNEY — Masks are still required inside Punxsy schools despite a recent court ruling against the mandate, district officials said in a letter posted Thursday.
The administration of the Punxsutawney Area School District said the rules requiring that anyone inside its facilities wear a mask remain in place. While Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court ruled against Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam’s mask order on Wednesday, the governor’s office filed an immediate appeal to the state Supreme Court.
Under Pennsylvania law, the governor’s appeal results in an automatic stay pending the Supreme Court’s ruling. As such, the mask mandate remains in effect in Punxsutawney.