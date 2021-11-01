Red Ribbon Week

The Punxsutawney Area High School held its first Red Ribbon Week tailgate party outside Jack LaMarca Stadium before the Powderpuff football game Thursday. Chase, from “Paw Patrol,” and Phyllis made an appearance.

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School District held their its first Red Ribbon Week tailgate party on Thursday outside the Jack LaMarca Stadium, prior to the Powderpuff game. 

The event, which PASD hopes will become annual, was held to commemorate Red Ribbon Week, a national event held to bring awareness to drug and alcohol addiction nationwide. 

The event was coordinated by school social worker Shayla Brink, school guidance counselor Jenny White, high school assistant principal Lauren McLaughlin and school resource officer Ryan Miller. They partnered with organizations such as the Clearfield and Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission and CenClear.

