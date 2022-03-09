PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board hired Kelly Surkala as the district’s new transportation director at its voting meeting Tuesday.
The decision came after another motion failed.
Matt Kengersky, school board member, first made a motion to table the hiring of a transportation director so the position can be posted.
“I should’ve made that recommendation last month and I didn’t, so I would like to see it gets posted so we can vote on it in April,” Kengersky said, noting that he had no objection to Surkala specifically.
Bob Cardamone, school board member, seconded the motion to post the position, which is currently held by Paul Hetrick, who is also a principal at the high school.
The motion was defeated 6 to 3.
A motion was then made by Janey London and seconded by Deneen Evans to hire Surkala as the director of transportation effective July 1, with a base salary of $40,000 and any applicable stipends.
The motion passed 8 to 1, with Cardamone voting no.