PINE CREEK TWP. — Longtime Jefferson County Fair supporter Jean Park was named the 2022 Fair Person of the Year on Monday night, the first official night of the fair.
The award was presented to her by Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Western Regional Director Mark Critz. Critz read a short biographical write up on Park, extolling her support for the fair.
“Our 2022 Jefferson County Fair Person of the Year has been a longtime supporter and participant at the fair. The horse pulls were one of her favorite events to attend. Jean is very involved now in other activities here at the fairgrounds and is committed to the community and to church. She can often be found with her friends at the Heritage House. She, in the past few years, has spent the six days of the fair on the grounds greeting visitors and sharing the joys of being at the fair and being friends. She has come to be a part of the fair family here in Jefferson County and is very special to everyone. The many things she has done to support and promote our fair means so much to everyone involved with the fair. She is the definition of selfless giving and dedication to community and extended family. The love she has shown to the fair family is immeasurable. The pride shown by Jean to make sure the small details aren’t overlooked is an inspiration. She loves to teach the correct way to give a hug — heart to heart,” Critz said.