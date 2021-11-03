PUNXSUTAWNEY — A local parents and children’s group checked out what firefighters do as they prepare to go on call last week during Fire Prevention and Safety Month at the Central Fire Department in downtown Punxsutawney.
The group, called Parents as Teachers, began the program teaching the kids that they should not be afraid of firefighters if their house is on fire. A member of the Central Fire Department was decked out in turnout gear with a face mask and air pack, showing the noises that it makes when a firefighter walks into a burning house searching for members of the household that may be trapped inside.
The kids and parents both got to check out several of the fire trucks, including the Engine-20-1 and Rescue-20.