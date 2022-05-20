PUNXSUTAWNEY — Nevaeh Parente, the daughter of Ashley and Justin Parente of Coolspring, is the May 2022 Punxsutawney Career Women’s Club girl of the month.
Parente is a senior enrolled in the academic curriculum at the Punxsutawney Area High School.
In ninth grade, Parente joined Envirothon and SADD. In 10th grade, she participated in Bible Club and Drama Club. She participated in musical theater in 10th, 11th and 12th grade.
She ran track in ninth grade and then moved on to golf in 10th, 11th and 12th grade, lettering in that sport all three years.