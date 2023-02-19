PUNXSUTAWNEY — They’re heeere…in Punxsutawney, at least according to “The Ghost Chics” owner and lead investigator Angel Deyarmin, who is hoping to bring some fun and excitement from beyond the grave to Punxsutawney.

A resident of Glen Campbell, Deyarmin said she experienced the paranormal at an early age growing up in Rural Valley in the original Kelly Reefer farm house built in approximately 1893.

Tags

Recommended for you