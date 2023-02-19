PUNXSUTAWNEY — They’re heeere…in Punxsutawney, at least according to “The Ghost Chics” owner and lead investigator Angel Deyarmin, who is hoping to bring some fun and excitement from beyond the grave to Punxsutawney.
A resident of Glen Campbell, Deyarmin said she experienced the paranormal at an early age growing up in Rural Valley in the original Kelly Reefer farm house built in approximately 1893.
“The house was haunted. There used to be people that used to walk through my bedroom as a little girl. I would tell my mom that there was a man in my room. She didn’t believe me. When I was in third grade, we went to the Baker mansion in Altoona. The mansion is supposedly haunted by a woman who still wears her wedding dress. I didn’t see a woman in a wedding dress. All I saw was this mean, nasty old lady. It made me cry really hard and I didn’t want to go on the tour anymore. Nobody believed me and I was made to sit on the bus with the bus driver. I quit telling people I saw this stuff for a long time, but then I saw a bunch of people talking about it, so I figured I would talk about it too,” Deyarmin said.