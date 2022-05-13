PUNXSUTAWNEY — The owners of the former Pantall Hotel building sent a short letter to The Spirit this week, updating the public on their plans, chief among them, the hotel’s new name: The Shadow Hotel at the Pantall Building.
“After much consideration, we have decided to rename the hotel ... We intend for this to be a way to both honor Punxsutawney history and provide a fresh start, while giving regard to our town’s most famous resident,” the letter from Jerry Duffell, of Speakeasy Enterprises LLC, read.
The letter also provided a brief update on the renovations. Work is underway and accelerating, Duffell wrote, but supply constraints and long lead-times have resulted in holdups. Duffell hoped to have retail spaces available for rent by early fall, but could not predict an opening date for the building’s hospitality venues.
The letter also announced the launch of a new website, www.theshadowhotel.com. The site offers a short history of the building. It also has a page to follow updates on the renovations, which Duffell said will be updated monthly. There is also a contact form the community can use.