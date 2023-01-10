PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Borough Council reviewed a request regarding a change at the former Pantall Hotel from its new owner.
Jerry Duffell, owner of what is now being called the Shadow Hotel at the Pantall Building, appeared before council at a previous meeting about some changes he’d like to make on the South Jefferson Street side of the hotel, beginning with extending the side steps by nine feet, which will infringe on the existing sidewalk.
“Going forward, you would like to shut down two-way traffic on South Jefferson Street and make it one way traveling south, East Mahoning to Union Street,” borough manager Toby Santik said.
Duffell is now seeking approval to move on with that project.
Duffell said he wants double automatic doors with an air lock.
“If we do it right now it would leave two and a half feet on the sidewalk, Duffell said. “We need at least five feet there. The other option, if you can’t do that, there’s another five-foot sidewalk; it wouldn’t encroach on anything else.”
Duffell said it would be one way, so the cars can park, check in and drive through the parking lot.