Pantall Hotel

Jerry Duffell, owner of the Shadow Hotel at the Pantall Building, brought plans for Punxsutawney council approval to bring the steps out of the side entrance and make South Jefferson a one-way street to covert it into the main entrance.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Borough Council reviewed a request regarding a change at the former Pantall Hotel from its new owner.

Jerry Duffell, owner of what is now being called the Shadow Hotel at the Pantall Building, appeared before council at a previous meeting about some changes he’d like to make on the South Jefferson Street side of the hotel, beginning with extending the side steps by nine feet, which will infringe on the existing sidewalk.

Tags

Recommended for you