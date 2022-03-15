PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Fire Department had a busy afternoon on Tuesday, as there were two separate motor vehicle accidents in Punxsutawney.
All three Punxsutawney Fire Department fire companies were dispatched to the first accident at 542 North Main St. for a two-vehicle rear-end collision at 12:19 p.m.
There was a delay for the medic unit to arrive, as a fire department EMT checked the patient, who was injured by the airbags deploying.
In the meantime, a second accident occurred at 1:35 p.m. at 114 Ridge Ave., Punxsutawney. It was a three-vehicle accident that began with a rear-end collision on Route 119, close to Elk Run Avenue.