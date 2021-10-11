The Punxsutawney Area High School volleyball team participated in the annual Dig Pink event Monday evening, raising money for Lisa’s Ladybugs, a local patient care fund that supports families affected by cancer. Preliminary reports showed over $2,000 raised for the night.
PAHS volleyball supports Lisa’s Ladybugs
- By Cody Powell, Of The Spirit
