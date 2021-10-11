Pink Night 2021

The crowd was able to win prizes by serving a volleyball over the net into hula hoops on the other side.

 Photo by Cody Powell, Of The Spirit

The Punxsutawney Area High School volleyball team participated in the annual Dig Pink event Monday evening, raising money for Lisa’s Ladybugs, a local patient care fund that supports families affected by cancer. Preliminary reports showed over $2,000 raised for the night.

