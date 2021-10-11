Dig Pink 2021

Alyssa Campbell presented a carnation in honor of her grandmother, Patty LaBelle.

 Photo by Cody Powell, Of The Spirit

The Punxsutawney Area High School volleyball team participated in the annual Dig Pink event Monday evening, raising money for Lisa’s Ladybugs, a local patient care fund that supports families affected by cancer. Players presented carnations in memory or honor of people in their lives who have battled cancer. Alyssa Campbell presented one in honor of her grandmother, Patty LaBelle. Riley Doverspike remembered her aunt, Penny Renwick; Maisie Eberhart honored Jeanne Haag; the Edneys gave three carnations in honor of Christopher and in memory of Michael Constintine and Cindy Beatty; Emma Galando gave a carnation in honor of grandmother Kathy Diveliss; Danielle and Samantha Griebel honored family friend Rose O. and remember grandfather Sam Griebel; Kaylee Guidice gave two carnations in memory of grandmother Melda Hay; Faith Kimmerle honored Lynn Smith; and Morgan Riggie honored Carolee Pritchard. The team also memorialized one of its own, former coach Laura Fleckenstein. A carnation was placed on a coach’s chair in her honor.

Tags

Recommended for you