The Punxsutawney Area High School volleyball team presented the proceeds of its Dig Pink event on Oct. 11 to Lisa’s Ladybugs this week. The volleyball team raised a total of $1,950, while teachers chipped in an additional $445. Lisa’s Ladybugs is a local organization that provides financial assistance and other support to cancer patients and their families.

