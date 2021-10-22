The Punxsutawney Area High School volleyball team presented the proceeds of its Dig Pink event on Oct. 11 to Lisa’s Ladybugs this week. The volleyball team raised a total of $1,950, while teachers chipped in an additional $445. Lisa’s Ladybugs is a local organization that provides financial assistance and other support to cancer patients and their families.
featured
PAHS volleyball raises almost $2K for Lisa’s Ladybugs
- For The Spirit
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- PAHS volleyball raises almost $2K for Lisa’s Ladybugs
- Seniors honored at Chucks game
- Thompson tests positive for COVID-19; 2 more deaths in Jefferson County
- New CWD-positive deer detected in Jefferson County
- Punxsy council candidates talk to voters
- PAHS volleyball honors seniors
- DOH: 26 new cases in Jefferson County children
- Smith, Burkett host firearm seminar
Popular Content
Articles
- Tornado hits Jefferson County Saturday morning
- Borough police car involved in Wednesday crash
- S&T Bank shows off newly remodeled Punxsy branch
- Coroner: Loretto man killed in one-vehicle crash
- Injuries reported after deer causes vehicle rollover
- VFW hosts awareness event for rare newborn condition
- Jefferson County records 113th COVID-19 death
- Punxsy council candidates talk to voters
- Punxsy hospital continues decontamination training
- Punxsy girls cross country place fifth; Poole takes 13th
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.