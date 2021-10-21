The Punxsutawney Lady Chucks volleyball team honored their seniors before the match with Marion Center on Thursday evening. The 2021 Lady Chucks volleyball seniors included (from left) Alyssa Campbell (Jodi and Jim Campbell), Rachael Edney (Kurt Cessna and Patricia Edney) and Emma Galando (Hannah Galando and Marcy Galando).
PAHS volleyball honors seniors
- By Cody Powell, Of The Spirit
