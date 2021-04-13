PUNXSUTAWNEY — After going all virtual last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Punxsutawney Area High School senior Variety Show will be live on a stage this week — but with limited seating.
This year’s Variety Show — “Time of our Lives” — will hit the high school auditorium beginning 7 p.m. Thursday evening.
Wednesday is the last day of ticket sales for the show; they can be purchased for $10 from 5 to 6 p.m. in the lobby of the auditorium. No tickets will be sold at the door prior to performances.
Tickets to see the Variety Show in person are only available for Thursday night, with Friday and Saturday’s having sold out. Only 190 seats were permitted per show, due to COVID-19 restrictions. Those in attendance are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.