PUNXSUTAWNEY— On Friday night, friends, family and former athletes of storied Punxsutawney Area High School track and field Coach John F. Smith came together to dedicate and name the high school track at Jack LaMarca stadium in his honor.
The proceedings were emceed by Marc Hudock, a member of the 1989 4x1 600 meter relay team that was ranked sixth in the nation. Hudock introduced current pro-record holder of the 800-meter run, Scott Curry. Curry said the ceremony was a way to recognize Smith’s investment in his athletes over the years.
“We do this as a way to recognize the amazing time, talent and treasure that he has shared with all of us so generously over the years,” he said.