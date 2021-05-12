PUNXSUTAWNEY — So many of us have been on the receiving end of the hard work and dedication of the teachers, staff members and administrators in the Punxsutawney Area School District.
But the district also includes those who serve as a resource to the teachers and staff, and Punxsutawney Area High School technology coach Matthew Curry was recently recognized by the Pennsylvania Association of Educational Communications and Technology (PAECT) for “going the extra mile” to do just that.
Curry was among the eight recipients of the Extra Mile Award in PAECT’s northwest region, which covers Intermediate Units 4, 5 and 6 and spans from Jefferson County west to the Ohio border and north to the New York state line. Among the other seven recipients was Elisha Burns of DuBois Area and six staff members from Valley Grove.