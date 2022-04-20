PUNXSUTAWNEY — The junior class of Punxsutawney Area High School took a trip to the IUP-Punxsutawney campus on Center Street recently and learned
some skills that can help them in their future endeavors.
Dr. Curt Vasas, assistant to the superintendent at Punxsutawney Area School District, said they are focusing on skills that students will need as professionals and in day-to-day life.
“There’s three main focus areas, conflict resolution, expanding your in-group and understanding your out-group,” Vasas said. “Who do I get along with and who don’t I get along with and why is that?”