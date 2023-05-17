PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Class of 2023 of Punxsutawney Area High School got together Wednesday evening to celebrate some awards and receive some scholarships for Class Night.
Amy Hand, guidance counselor, opened the program by discussing the awards and what they mean to the students and their class mates.
Hand said that 52 members of this class will graduate with academic honors or high honors.
“A gold honor cord adorns the robes of these students,” Hand said. “In addition, members of the National Honor Society wear a blue honor cord.”
She said pins or sashes represent Eagle Scout honors, military intentions or other service honors.
“Honors are awarded to students who maintain a cumulative high school average 92 percent and 92.99 percent, and 20 students have achieved honor status,” Hand said.
She said that high honors belong to students with a 93 percent and 100 percent, and 32 students have achieved that.
“Special recognition has been given to three of these high honor students who have distinguished themselves by earning the top spots in their class,” Hand said.
The valedictorian of the Class of 2023 is Ryen Heigley, salutatorian is Dawson Neufeld and third honor student is Jacob Henretta
Class Hearts went to Kaylee Guidice, who is also the senior class vice president.
The Class of 2023 president is Alex Momyer.
The Variety Show presented a check for $5,172 to the Margaret C. Boles Foundation.
Following the awards, Guidice gave the farewell address to the Class of 2023.
“As we close our night, on behalf of the 2023 graduating class, I would like to show our appreciation to everyone who came to support us on this night,” Guidice said.
Guidice thanked all of the donors who awarded the scholarships.
“We want to give a special thank-you to all of the teachers and staff who got us to this point, Guidice said. “You’ve helped to make us the people we are, and to our parents and loved ones, we want to show our appreciation, because without you and your love, we never would’ve made it to this point.