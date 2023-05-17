Class Night 2023

The Class of 2023 at Punxsutawney Area High School held Class Night on Wednesday: (from left) Alex Momyer, senior class president; Chloe Presloid, senior class secretary; Kaylee Guidice, senior class vice president and Class Hearts recipient; Brooke Skarbek, senior class treasurer; Elizabeth Long, Variety Show director; Ariah Drum, Variety Show director; Dawson Neufeld, Variety Show director, class salutatorian; Ryen Heigley, valedictorian; and Jacob Henretta, third honor student.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Class of 2023 of Punxsutawney Area High School got together Wednesday evening to celebrate some awards and receive some scholarships for Class Night.

Amy Hand, guidance counselor, opened the program by discussing the awards and what they mean to the students and their class mates.

