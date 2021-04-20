PUNXSUTAWNEY — Kevin Kurtz Jr., a senior choir member at Punxsutawney Area High School, recently attended the PMEA All-State Choir Festival, but in a year unlike any other, he attended virtually with over 200 other high school singers from across the state who also were selected through the festival audition process.
The festival, which was held from April 15 through April 17, was conducted by Dr. Rachel Cornacchio, director of choirs at Messiah University.
During their virtual rehearsal sessions, students worked with Cornacchio and music teachers, who served as section leaders, from across the state to prepare the musical selection, “Proud Music of the Storm,” a larger choral work composed by Jake Runestad.