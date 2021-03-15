PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School District reported its first positive case of COVID-19 in over two weeks Monday.
The last one was detected March 1 — itself the district’s first case since Feb. 18.
The latest case occurred in the Punxsutawney Area High School, as a student who later tested positive for the virus was in the building between March 10 and March 12. Fifteen other students were identified as close contacts and required to quarantine. No teachers or staff are known to have been exposed.
Case increases in the area otherwise stayed low Monday, with the Pennsylvania Department of Health reporting only three additions in Jefferson County for a total of 2,860. There were no new deaths reported.