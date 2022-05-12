PUNXSUTAWNEY — Members of the Punxsutawney Area High School Class of 2022 received scholarships and awards during Class Night on Thursday.
Students were recognized by teachers, community organizations and their own classmates
Nevaeh Parente received this year’s Class Hearts award, as voted on by the student body.
Guidance counselor Amy Hand also introduced the top three honor students of the Class of 2022: Nicholas Johns, salutatorian Nathan Thom and valedictorian Hannah Fetterman.
The class officers — president Preston Martz, vice president Hailey Smith, secretary Amy Poole and treasurer Ella Newcome — also were honored.