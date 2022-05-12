Class Night 2022

The Punxsutawney Area High School Class of 2022 recognized students’ accomplishments on Class Night: (front, from left) Hannah Fetterman, valedictorian and Variety Show director; Hailey Smith, class vice president; Nevaeh Parente, Class Hearts recipient and Variety Show director; Ella Newcome, class treasurer; Amy Poole, class secretary; (back) Preston Martz, class president and Variety Show director; Nicholas Johns, third honor student; Nathan Thom, salutatorian; and Tony Waterfall, Variety Show director.

 Photo by Matthew Triponey, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Members of the Punxsutawney Area High School Class of 2022 received scholarships and awards during Class Night on Thursday.

Students were recognized by teachers, community organizations and their own classmates 

Nevaeh Parente received this year’s Class Hearts award, as voted on by the student body.

Guidance counselor Amy Hand also introduced the top three honor students of the Class of 2022: Nicholas Johns, salutatorian Nathan Thom and valedictorian Hannah Fetterman.

The class officers — president Preston Martz, vice president Hailey Smith, secretary Amy Poole and treasurer Ella Newcome — also were honored. 

