PUNXSUTAWNEY — Students at Punxsutawney Area High School held Patriot Day Friday, a day of remembrance for all those that died during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
The PAHS guidance counselors collaborated with the Student Climate Committee and Future First Responders Club to engage and educate students.
Ryan Miller, Punxsutawney Borough Police school resource officer at PAHS and organizer of the First Responders Club, said that students currently enrolled were not yet born when the attacks in New York City, Washington D.C. and Shanksville occurred on 9/11.