PUNXSUTAWNEY — It is that time of the year again, when students are given the opportunity to get some summertime driving experience offered by the school.
Students in the Punxsutawney Area School District have an opportunity that is not offered to other students from surrounding districts.
Once Punxsy students have a permit or license and complete the safety education class (also offered by PASD), they are eligible to sign up for Behind-the-Wheel.
Behind- the-Wheel consists of 18 days when two students go out with a certified instructor to get experience driving out on the road. Students can sign up for this opportunity during their study hall or activity period.